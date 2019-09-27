Who Wore It Best: Jayda Cheaves or Kash Doll in Fashion Nova’s Pink Ruffle Bodysuit

Two beautiful dolls, and two ways to wear such a trendy product. With great minds come great fashionable choices, and we must say we adore how both outfits look, but who do we think wore it best?



photography by: Billy Ware

Let’s get into Kash Doll’s trendy choice of denim. We’re loving how simple she preferred to match her attire with an edgy pair of Fashion Nova’s ‘Dayanna’ Skirt. Her look is also elevated with minimal jewelry and a modish addition of a jeweled chain belt. And those sleek pink pumps are such a good choice as well!



via: @iamjaydacheaves

Jayda Cheaves opted to go for a more daring look in this monochromatic number. Pairing Fashion Nova’s ‘You Alright’ Stiletto Heels with built in Pants, she kept it flirty and allowed the hot color choice to do most of the talking. Let’s just it was such a bold statement!



Available in White, with mesh details, a deep V neck that’s 90% Nylon and 10% Spandex, this ‘Rumba’ Tulle Bodysuit will only cost you $45! But before you race to checkout to snag this Bomb product, let us know which outfit you’d prefer to rock. Comment below!

