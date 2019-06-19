Who Wore It Best: Emily B or Erica Mena In This Fashion Nova Leopard Print Satin Jumpsuit?

Bombshells Erica Mena and Emily B were both spotted in the same Fashion Nova jumpsuit! The “Walk All Over You” jumpsuit is a very chic Fashion Nova piece complete with a leopard print satin fabric. This lightweight garment is available for $54.99 in ivory and black and features a kimono style sleeve along with a sexy, plunging neckline. This is the jumpsuit that you did not know you needed, so wait no longer and cop it here.
When it comes down to our two celebrities Bombshells in the “Walk All Over You” jumpsuit, we simply must ask the question: Who wore this Fashion Nova jumpsuit best? Erica Mena or Emily B? Tell us what you think, Bombers and Bombshells.