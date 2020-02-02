Who Should Be Bombshell of the Week for January 27th 2020: Nneka from New Orleans, Diana from Connecticut, or Sandra from Nigeria?

Bombshell of the day is a feature that gives our readers the opportunity to display their unique styles from all over the world. Each week 3 bombshells are selected and now we want to hear from you!

Here’s a run down.

First was Nneka from New Orleans! She described her personal style as effortless and chic.

Next we had Diana from Connecticut. She says, ” I do not follow many trends and dress how I feel inside!

Closing out the week was Sandra from Nigeria. Sandra is a women’s wear designer. She would describe her style as artistic eccentric and contemporary.

Which bombshell blew you away? Vote for your favorite now!

Related Topics

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like