Who Should Be Bombshell of the Week for January 27th 2020: Nneka from New Orleans, Diana from Connecticut, or Sandra from Nigeria?

Bombshell of the day is a feature that gives our readers the opportunity to display their unique styles from all over the world. Each week 3 bombshells are selected and now we want to hear from you!

Here’s a run down.

First was Nneka from New Orleans! She described her personal style as effortless and chic.

Next we had Diana from Connecticut. She says, ” I do not follow many trends and dress how I feel inside!“

Closing out the week was Sandra from Nigeria. Sandra is a women’s wear designer. She would describe her style as artistic eccentric and contemporary.

