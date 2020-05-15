Who is the Best Dressed Real Housewife? Dorit Kemsley, Marlo Hampton, Tanya Sam, Erika Jayne, and More!

So the team at Fashion Bomb Daily has been indulging in lots of TV while in Quarantine! Just tonight, we watched the Housewives of Beverly Hills and New York, and watched a rerun of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion!

In between the shade, tears, and the occasional catfight, of course we focused on the fashion.

Read on for a few of our fave fashionistas from the Real Housewives franchise:

Dorit gets glam to work out, wears a mile long ponytail for dinner, and regularly pushes through with designer labels straight from the runway.

Dorit puts a lot of thought into the total look, from her hairpins to her stilettos. She has the budget and the range to slay!

She rocks everything from Prada to Balenciaga, but she certainly seems to have a weakness for Versace!

Whatever she chooses, her looks are consistently winners.

2. Erika Jayne

Erika Jayne has been on our style radar for quite some time. The performer has the labels on LOCK, and has the swag of a hip hop star, rocking MCM, graphic hoodies from Margiela, and more, punched up by high ponytails and hoops.

She loves unabated glamour, prints, and dramatic hair. She knows what looks good and WORKS IT!

3. Marlo Hampton

Another Fashion Bomb fave? The beautiful Marlo Hampton! Though an official ‘peach’ has been evasive for the friend of the show, her style is secured! She first stepped on the #RHOA scene in Gucci runway, and has graced our screens with Tom Ford, Prada, Balenciaga, and so much more.

The head to toe looks are always on point for Ms. Hampton, from her glittery accessories to her favorite Judith Leiber clutches.

4. Tanya Sam

It’s Tanya Time! Tanya Sam is a new addition to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise, and her style is in a word: refreshing! While she is a label lover like many women on this list, she also mixes in contemporary brands like Alexis (above), J. Crew, and Norma Kamali.

Her makeup is always flawless, she loves a snazzy hairstyle, and she truly has fun with fashion!

5. Dorinda Medley

Real Housewives of New York’s Dorinda Medley is chic personified. Equipped with a sophisticated ash blonde haircut and a penchant for tailored sophistication, Dorinda brings flavor in brands like Balmain, Chanel, and Pucci.

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Pictured: Dorinda Medley — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

She doesn’t overdo it when it comes to style. Call it an effortless slay.

Out of the list, who do you think is the best dressed of the Real Housewives Franchise?

Is there anyone we missed?

Dress like a Real Housewife with the piece below:

Images: Instagram/Getty