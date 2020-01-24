Where to Shop in New York City: Go to Style Eyes Optical for Chic Sunglasses and Eyeglasses

This post its long overdue!

A few months back, I popped by a Karen Walker trunk show at Style Eyes Optical, a bomb sunglasses and eyeglasses boutique located at 1005 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11226.

I instantly fell in love with the boutique’s assortment of delectable frames. Any color, shape, or tint, they had it!

Style Eyes Optical carries frames for any age or sartorial penchant. Even my mom found something she liked!

Style Eyes Optical was founded by Haitian American Margie Toney, who dubs herself an ‘optical stylist.’ When you come into her store, she handpicks fly frames that she thinks would look great on you based on your style and face shape.

She told Rolling Out Magazine, “I am passionate about helping others. I love making people feel and look good. As an optical stylist, I can ensure that you not only achieve optimal vision but [also] that by carrying an eclectic assortment of independent eyewear, it sets you apart. I am a boutique

company, and we emphasize quality rather than quantity. The experience is

personal.”

I can attest to the personal experience. Margie is the Bomb! We might even be collaborating on a project sometime soon…!

Until then, follow Style Eyes Optical @Styleeyesoptical on Instagram, visit them at 1005 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11226

Images: @ToniDubois/@VizualApe

