Where to Shop for Furs in New York City: Daniel’s Leather, Saks Fur Salon, Konstantine Furs, and More!

It’s no secret: I love fur!

When it’s cold in the winter, there’s nothing more luxurious than a warm fur coat! If you’re looking to invest as the temperatures continue to dip, read on for a few of my New York favorites:

Daniel’s Leather (159 Orchard Street, New York)

Favorite of stars like Diddy, DJ Khaled, and more.

Daniel’s Leather is a New York Staple. Celebrities from DJ Khaled to Diddy to Remy Ma, Mary J Blige, and Yandy all go to Daniel’s Leather for their sumptuous fur coats. Daniel has your standard silhouettes, but flourishes when it comes to colors, lengths, and lushness.

You can always send him a DM to @DanielsLeather, or visit him if you find yourself in the Big Apple at 159 Orchard Street.

2. Saks Fur Salon (611 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10022)

Looking for minks and chinchillas from brands like Fendi, YSL, and Rindi? Go no further than Saks Fur Salon.

Prices vary, but you should definitely come here to super splurge. A standard brown fox will ring in at $5,000 and a lynx cape will top off at over $100,000! Fittingly, divas like Taraji P. Henson, Jennifer Lopez, Vivica A. Fox, and many more come to the Fur Salon for their furs.

The fur salon is located on the 4th floor of Saks 5th Avenue. Ask for Sandy Blye!

3. Konstantine Furs (210 West 29th Street)

Konstantine is wear you go for custom coats. Lil Kim, Jennifer Lopez, and many more stop by Konstantine furs for chinchillas, Russian lynx, and more, tailored to fit their singular swag . Konstantine has a factory above that can whip up a custom creation just for you within weeks.

I stopped by and tried on these coats off the rack. Peruse a few options below, and stop by to try some on yourself!

4. Duckie Confetti (1385 Broadway, by Appointment Only)

Duckie Confetti has a slew of outerwear options, from over the top collars to vests to multicolored coats. “It” girls like Emily B, Teyana Taylor, Khloe Kardashian, and Draya Michele go to Duckie first for furs.

Guys can also find something fabulous!

Send Duckie a DM to @Duckie_Confetti. They are by appointment only!

5. Jade the Brand

Jade the Brand carries cute cropped coats for the girl around the way. Out of all the brands presented above, Jade has more simple silhouettes. These furs are for every day wear.

DM to purchase @JadetheBrand.

There are many more Bomb Brands, including @IamJenniferLe…

And @IStylebySonia…

But they are Toronto based. We will have to cover more in Part 2! Until then, what do you think? And where do you shop for furs in NYC?

Images: @DanielsLeather/@FurSalonNYC/@VizualApe/Cyndibee