It may seem an arbitrary rule to dress before going to a casino considering how much money you’re going to spend there, but there are some groups of people who like to look the part while gambling in a large venue.



What you should and shouldn’t wear when visiting a casino

Honestly, the first time you actually dress up before going gambling, you’ll notice an immediate change in the experience. Wearing a tuxedo while spinning the roulette simply feels different than spinning it with a hoodie and shorts on.



So, in this article, we will describe the best outfits you can possibly wear when going to your local casino regardless of which country you’re from.



But first, let’s decide what clothes you should definitely not wear in a casino.

What you should not wear

According to compliance managers at NorskeCasino there’s an unwritten rule for pretty much any shop or venue you enter. Don’t dress as if you work there, you will be approached numerous times and ruin your experience.



Therefore, we don’t really need to tell you that you shouldn’t dress like an usher, a dealer or a croupier.



This means that you should not wear a white shirt with a black vest over it and a bow tie or a tie.



This combination of clothes immediately indicates that you’re most likely working in the establishment. However, if this is exactly the type of clothes you enjoy wearing, then it’s best to simply switch up the colors.



For example, wear a grey vest instead of black, or a blue shirt instead of white. This small contrast of colors will help other players around you understand that you’re simply a customer and not an employee.



This is one of the reasons why luxury hotels and casinos have a very over-the-top uniform for their employees so that their guests are not too limited in the attire they wear.

What you should wear

To be honest, the attire you wear should be completely dependant on you. Nobody will judge you for wearing shorts or a hoodie in a casino, but there are some clothes that will help you feel a bit more natural in the venue, especially if it’s a luxury location.



A Tuxedo for men is often the case thanks to Casino Royale the movie. Men tend to look a bit more professional and knowledgeable about the games they’re playing in a tuxedo. For example, when playing poker, it’s likely that your opponents will take your bluffs a bit more seriously based on your attire if it’s a tuxedo or some kind of suit. But, if you’re dressed too casually, then the seriousness could be a bit less intense, but that can also be used as an advantage.



For the ladies, there are almost no implications about the type of clothes you should be wearing. Almost any type of attire is going to attract attention from your fellow players and take you seriously during any game.

I’d say that a flashy sparkling red dress would be the best choice but that’s just too cliche isn’t it?



The attire restraints are sometimes the sole reason why people prefer to go to a resort casino in most cases, as they can gamble there even in their swimwear, or the traditional Hawaiian shirt with shorts and a sun hat.



Overall though, wearing something fancy is likely to make your opponents take you seriously during skill-based games, but in any other case, there are no restraints for what you wear unless the casino states so directly.



