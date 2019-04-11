What to Wear to Convos with Claire Memphis: 10+ Times Celebs Slayed in Pastel Looks

So Convos with Claire Memphis is coming up on April 20th! We have a host of fabulous special guests, including Yandy Smith, Harrison Crite, and Ashley Dean!

We also have a dress code: Pastels in celebration of Spring!

Don’t quite know how to wear it? Behold 10 celebs and street style stars who slayed in pastels:

Monica Brown is a certified style slayer and was the first person I could think of to aptly illustrate this trend. She’s wearing all pastel colors at once with this fly Marc Jacobs suit–and she’s killing it. This, ladies and gentleman, is how you rock pastels!

Zendaya is another one who just gets it right! If ever in doubt, a monochromatic look will always be a winner.

Esther Quek remains a source of constant inspiration. YES to this frothy, minty combo.

Aimee Song basically always gets it right.

Mint and pink are an unexpected but fun combo. Yes to to the pop of yellow!

Let’s take a moment for the men, shall we? Rupaul represented in a pink tailored number.

Everything’s better in threes. The friends that slay together, stay together!

Back to the ladies with a look from Queen Rih! Monochromatic can be fun, just add texture for added sass.

All pink is a popular combo for Bombshells like La Lopez.

And if all else fails, you can wear white with pops of pastel colors, like Beyonce. Get this look at FashionBombDailyShop.com.

See you lovely ladies in Memphis at Beale Street Landing on Saturday, April 20th from 1-6pm!

Get your tickets at CWCMemphis.eventbrite.com!

Images: Cyndiibee, Image Collect, Backgrid, Pinterest

*Get my jeans and tee at FashionBombDailyShop.com.