What to Wear to an Escape Room

Escape rooms are quickly becoming a more and more popular activity for families, groups of friends, and work colleagues. Whether you’re attending an escape room for fun with friends or relatives, or as part of a team building day at your workplace, you might be wondering what’s best to wear. During the event, you’ll want to look as good as possible without compromising on comfort and, of course, your ease of moving around. Some escape rooms are highly physical, so it’s a good idea to be aware of how much moving around you’ll need to do before choosing what to wear. We’ve put together some tips and tricks to help you out.

#1. Wear Comfortable Shoes:

First of all, it’s a wise idea to wear comfortable, sturdy footwear that will serve you well when trying to escape the room. Bear in mind that some running might be necessary depending on the type of escape room that you are visiting, so something like sneakers, training or running shoes are usually the best option. Avoid high heels since these can slow you down and make the whole experience more difficult for you. Flip flops or open-toe sandals are usually discouraged as they do not tend to meet health and safety requirements. The last thing that you want is somebody standing on your feet if they are not protected!

#2. Consider the Temperature:

In general, you’ll find that most escape rooms such as this Indianapolis escape room are indoors, so consider the temperature when it comes to picking your outfit. It’s unlikely that you’ll need to bring any outdoor clothing along, so you can leave your coat and umbrella at home. If it’s cold outside, you’ll be able to leave warmer clothing outside in your vehicle, but most escape rooms have lockers or storage spaces that you can use. In some cases, you’ll have to pay a small amount for using the storage facilities, so try to have some change available.

#3. Wear Close-Fitting Garments:

Close-fitting garments, such as gym or sportswear, are a great choice for going to an escape room since they are comfortable and will allow you to move around freely. Whether you wear your usual gym outfit or want to turn up in a cat-suit, it might not even be that bad of an idea. Some people even go to escape rooms dressed as their favorite super-hero and take the opportunity to have some fun with it.

#4. Avoid Anything that Could Get Caught:

Escape rooms can quickly become filled up and wearing something that could get caught on somebody else can quickly become a health hazard. Avoid wearing anything that’s too floaty or clothing that has unnecessary belts or ties on it. Jewelry should be kept to a minimum; avoid wearing long dangly necklaces or large hoop earrings, for example. If it could potentially get in your way, it’s best to leave it at home.

Safety and comfort should be your top priorities when planning escape room fun!