What to Wear: Rick Owens Pants, Tom Ford Bra Top and Jacquemus Bag by @StyledByJovon_

The above look was curated by @StyledByJovon_

With the majority of the world in quarantine and Fashion Weeks beginning to get cancelled, we can’t help but start imaging all those fly outfits we plan to wear once this uncertain time passes.

Reflective high-shine metallics have been gaining momentum lately. With Bomb Accessories and clothing all taking on the trend. These silver iridescent cargo pants with zip detail are from designer of the moment Rick Owens. They are a splurge at $1,600, take a look at some similar looks for less below:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

To match these look-at-me pants come these high-top sneakers. Appearing to be made from a similar material, Rick Owens adds some yellow panels to add a pop of color. Another splurge at $1,340 and available on RickOwens.eu

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Tom Ford green chrome lacquered bra top from the designers Fall/Winter 2020 collection has yet to be released but will retail at $14,000! Worn recently by actress Kate Hudson to the Tom Ford F/W20 fashion show in Hollywood. For those of us who might not have 5 figures to splurge on a top, shop the look for less:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Jacquemus has been king of accessories for the past 2 summers. Starting with their now famed Le Chiquito top handle bag and Baci straw bag, Jacquemus’s fanny packs have hit the scene. The La Bannane belt bag in this fitting yellow color ties in perfectly with the panels on the sneakers. The bag has since sold out, shop the look below:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

The square shaped green acetate sunnies are also from Jacquemus. Named Les Lunettes Soleil with a $370 price tag. Available on Farfetch.com.

To finish off the look, @StyledByJovon_ adds in the all time favorites, an iridescent faced Rolex and Chanel chunky necklace.