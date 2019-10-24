What to wear on a first date?

Shubhangi who works with ThanksForTheHelp and offers online assignment help says that even if you do not include the getting ready part, going on a first date is already pretty stressful. So, to reduce a bit of your stress, we have come up with a few tips on what you should be wearing for your first date.



A lot of people who are seeking love are pretty open to the idea of online dating. Be it the Telegraph Dating website or Tinder, you must be familiar with the whole process. You basically have to search through different profiles till you find one that best appeals to you. Then you can start a conversation with the other person, plan a date, and keep your toes and fingers crossed to see if they are as interesting in person or not.



There are definitely quite a few things that you can do to boost your confidence before the daunting first date. One of biggest weapons that you have is your outfit. Your outfit must be a blend of contemporary fashion trend mixed with your unique person style. Of course, this might sound easy in theory but how to decide what you actually have to wear for your first date? If you are facing any sort of trouble in the fashion department, fret not! There’s still hope! Here’s our guide to help you nail your outfit for the first date.



Make the most of your existing wardrobe

When you are deciding what to wear, the first thought that comes to our mind is to go shopping to pick out some trendy new items. However, since it is your first date, your partner has never really seen your wardrobe. So why do you even need anything new? Simply raid your existing wardrobe and start looking for something that can give you the perfect look.



Rules to pick your first date outfit

There are two primary rules that you must keep in mind when you are planning your first date outfit. These include:

Look like yourself

Be comfortable

With the two stated rules in mind, you need to start looking through your existing wardrobe to decide your outfit. These two rules are a winner and work pretty well.



Questions to ask yourself when picking your outfit

In case you aren’t sure as to what you must wear on your first date, you have to ask yourself the following three questions.

Which are your outfits that bagged you some fascinating compliments from your friends or co-workers?

Which are your go-to outfits that you know will always make you look good?

If you are planning a short trip, what are the outfits that you’ll carry with you?

Now, the items that you have found based on the above questions is the place where we start with the planning of your first date dress. However, do not ever underestimate the difference a nice steam iron, well-chosen accessories, coordinated shoes and a smart coat can make to your outfit.



Pick up some new wardrobe items

Maybe you'll need a brand-new skirt that would complement your favourite date night top or a decent tie that will amp up your textured suit or just a new hair product or accessory. Irrespective of what you need, a trip to the shop before your big date is inevitable. A lot of us just do not enjoy shopping from the stores. However, we suggest that it is always better to go to the high street instead of ordering the items online. This is because, when you visit a store, you get to feel, try and look at the items before buying. It is completely fine to go with an idea in mind but do not be too rigid and be open to trying something fun and exciting. In the end, all that matters is picking something that makes you feel great in it. Practically speaking, you must pick items that are comfortable in a date setting. This means you must pick breathable fabrics and not anything that is too tight to restrict your movement. Pick for shoes that don't require wearing in.

If you have still not been able to decide, keep reading.



What to wear on a first date during the day?

Honestly, I love day dates but they come with a series of challenges. Why so? In a day date, you really have to take the effort to put together a look that will look impressing even in the flattering low light of a bar. But there’s good news here! The date outfits for the day are by nature more comfy and casual. These will make you and your skin feel at ease, at all times. Pick some comfy shoes so you can go on that easy romantic stroll around and a smart blazer or jacket, depending on the season.

As for women, it is too hard to go wrong with a nice blouse and a well fitted jean complemented with a chic trench. You can finish your looks with some subtle jewellery, leather loafers and a nice dewy makeup for the day.

For men too, a smart denim jeans or khakis can be a good choice. It can be paired with a checked shirt or a polo T shirt and nice shoes.

A simple skinny fit jean with a well fitted crop top with a nice pair of heels and some accessories is the perfect day time date look too.



What to wear on a first date at night?

When you have to decide the night outfits the trick is to look for a balance between practicality and sex appeal. You have to feel and look your best but nothing comes ahead of your comfort.



So, if you are hitting a pub or going to some fine restaurant, a long middy dress or a suit can be a fine choice. However, if you are going to some upmarket bar and restaurant, you’ll need to give a little more care and attention to your wardrobe.



For women, overlook all the on-going trends and find something that fits you like a glove. Your outfit must be something that shows off your best features and put forth your sense of style. You can pair it with some nice flats or a comfortable pair of heels. Accessorize it right with some earrings and a nice necklace. As far as makeup is concerned, do not attempt something you haven’t tried before. Keep things simple and always remember to either go for a bold lip or a bold eye. Two of these simultaneously can be a bit overwhelming.

For men, the choice has to be between something casual or a suit. If you are going to a more laidback setting, you can go easy and pick your favourite jeans and team it with a nice white shirt and brogues. On the other hand, if you want to go formal, pick a nice well-fitted suit with a coordinated shirt. Your details will be noted in the choice of shoes, belt and a pocket square.



So, with these tips in mind, you can definitely prepare well for your first date.

Author Bio:

Pankaj Raghav is a fulltime blogger and blogs at DigiToolsCoupons. While sharing his experience, he also loves to help fellow bloggers in setting up their blogs. Learn about the SEO tactics at his blog.