What to Wear: Off-White 2 Piece, Dior Low Top Sneakers and Louis Vuitton Sky Blue Millionaire Sunglasses

The above look has been curated by @StyledByJovon_

With everyone in quarantine, lounge wear has never been so chic! Strutting from your bedroom to the couch is the new runway and although it is easy to stay in your best pj’s, getting dressed helps make the day seem somewhat ‘normal’. Lucky for us, lounge wear and athleisure have been a look for many season’s there are plenty of choice out there from designer to your go-to online low-cost store.

Need inspo? Take a look below:

This neutral color-block top and leggings combo by Off-White are a splurge, with the top at $465 and the matching leggings at $520. Shop below:

Low top, chunky B22 sneakers by Dior come in a variety of colorways from simple and timeless to vibrant and multi-colored with a $1,100 price tag to boot. Shop now at Dior.com

Don’t want to splurge? Shop the look for less:

The celebrity-loved Millionaire sunglasses by Louis Vuitton have reached iconic status. With its’ large square frames and golden highlights, you can see why Louis Vuitton made them in every color imaginable! Prices are between $875 – $890, depending on the colorway you choose. Available via LouisVuitton.com.

Take a look at other styles to shop:

We love Bomb Accessories here at FBD and believe that they can make or break an outfit. The added gold jewelry are by Dior, while the bag is by Louis Vuitton named Soft Trunk. With prices starting at $3,650 for classic styles, while more exotic versions of the bag can go for $34,000!