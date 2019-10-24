What to Wear: Convos with Claire Stripes and Polka Dots Theme DC October 26th

Fashion What to WearWhat to Wear: Convos with Claire Stripes and Polka Dots Theme DC October 26thbyJada HearonPosted on October 24, 2019October 24, 201969 views1 minute read The perfect striped look for Convos with Claire DC because more is more, right?! We have made this look easier to shop by giving you the look for less and the details for this Vauthier comboBoots: https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/product/1132637/alexandre_vauthier/alex-tiger-print-satin-knee-bootsDress: https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/product/1134851/alexandre_vauthier/embellished-draped-tiger-print-silk-satin-mini-dress Get the look for less from Forever 21: https://www.forever21.com/us/shop/catalog/product/f21/branded-shop-women-clothing/2000350717 Look expensive without having to break the bank. The boots are from DSW!Boots: https://www.dsw.com/en/us/product/chinese-laundry-riser-boot/462633?cm_mmc=CSE-_-GPS-_-G_Shopping_Boots%20%26%20Booties-_-New_Boots%20%26%20Booties&cadevice=c&gclid=Cj0KCQjw0brtBRDOARIsANMDykZZZF-XiOO-sehjnyP8aEL-nbPtsHVb5dlYV5wlMpHvognT2RpCr4UaAqrxEALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds [shopthepost-widget” data-widget-id=”3770030″] Related TopicsAlexandre Vauthier CoutureCelebrity StyleFashion Celebrity Style Jada Hearon Previous Article Claire's Life Conversations with Claire Featured Claire’s Life: Celebrating Black Girl Magic Wine at 67 Wine with Andrea and Robin McBride Posted on October 24, 2019October 24, 2019byClaire View Post Next Article Fashion Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Alice from Washington D.C. Posted on October 24, 2019byJennet Jusu View Post Subscribe Subscribe now to our newsletter Subscribe You May Also Like View Post Fashion Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Alice from Washington D.C. Posted on October 24, 2019byJennet Jusu View Post Fashion What to wear on a first date? Posted on October 24, 2019October 24, 2019byClaire View Post Fashion Featured Convos with Claire DC will take Place at La Vie DC: Enjoy Waterfront Views on October 26th Posted on October 20, 2019October 21, 2019byFashion Bomb Intern View Post Fashion Group Touring NYC’s Fashion Scene in Comfort Posted on October 19, 2019byClaire View Post Fashion Fashion Bombshell of the Day Fashion Bombshell of the Week Featured Vote for Fashion Bombshell of the Week October 18, 2019: Teaira from Los Angeles, Janeisha from Virgin Islands, Khadijat from Nigeria, and Sandra from Haiti! Posted on October 18, 2019October 17, 2019byMorgan Smith View Post Accessories Fashion Featured Hats Trend Millinery Mania: Hats Are Back! Posted on October 17, 2019byMickey Boooom View Post Conversations with Claire Fashion Featured Meet Ronne Brown, Mentor, Business Mogul & Powerhouse Mom at CWC D.C. Posted on October 17, 2019October 17, 2019byFashion Bomb Intern View Post Fashion Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Sandra from Haiti! Posted on October 17, 2019byJennet Jusu