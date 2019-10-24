What to Wear: Convos with Claire Stripes and Polka Dots Theme DC October 26th

The perfect striped look for Convos with Claire DC because more is more, right?! We have made this look easier to shop by giving you the look for less and the details for this Vauthier combo
Boots: https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/product/1132637/alexandre_vauthier/alex-tiger-print-satin-knee-boots
Dress: https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/product/1134851/alexandre_vauthier/embellished-draped-tiger-print-silk-satin-mini-dress
Get the look for less from Forever 21: https://www.forever21.com/us/shop/catalog/product/f21/branded-shop-women-clothing/2000350717
Look expensive without having to break the bank. The boots are from DSW!
Boots: https://www.dsw.com/en/us/product/chinese-laundry-riser-boot/462633?cm_mmc=CSE-_-GPS-_-G_Shopping_Boots%20%26%20Booties-_-New_Boots%20%26%20Booties&cadevice=c&gclid=Cj0KCQjw0brtBRDOARIsANMDykZZZF-XiOO-sehjnyP8aEL-nbPtsHVb5dlYV5wlMpHvognT2RpCr4UaAqrxEALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds
[shopthepost-widget” data-widget-id=”3770030″]
Related Topics

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like