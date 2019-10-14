What To Wear: 30th Birthday Edition

You ask, we answer ! @classy_kcg writes “Hi, I’ve been following this page for a long time. I love it, as it gives me daily fashion inspiration. I am in search for the perfect dress for my 30th birthday. I want something that stands out, in either sequin or metallic. Do you have any recommendations such as designers, online stores or boutiques where I could find my dream dress. Thank you in advance” @asstyledbyjr created this bold 30th birthday look without breaking the bank. Start with this $179 House of CB Gold Draped Dress:



Complete with $449 Jennifer Le Tribute Sandals:

Complete the look with these affordable accessories:

What do you think? Would you wear this for your birthday?