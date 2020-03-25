What Are Those? Yeezy Releases New Croc Inspired Foam Runner Shoes First Modeled by Kim Kardashian West

While Kim Kardashian debuted Kanye West’s new Yeezy Foam Runner Shoes a while back on Instagram, blogger and sneaker reseller @ryivibes had the scoop on the cut out shoes and their various colors:

The shoes feature perforations like Crocs, with an oversized, spaceship like silhouette that seems alienesque and futuristic.

Like all things Kanye West, right now they are hmm….but who knows, perhaps in a year, we’ll be seeing them everywhere.

What do you think? Could you see yourself wearing these?

Images: @KimKardashian/ @ryivibes

Shop Yeezy women’s shoes here:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Recreate Kim’s look: