How Do You Wear It? Spring 2018 Fashion Trends

Sheer looks, tulle skirts, bright colors, and mixed prints are some of the trends that will be in rotation this spring, and fashion connoisseurs are getting a jump start on incorporating these modish looks in their wardrobes. In our recent Spring 2018 Trends article we showed you a few of these looks that were spotted on high fashion runways this past fall and also on some of our favorite celebrities. Now its your turn to show us how you style these trends!

We asked our readers how they rock the Spring 2018 trends and of course they responded fashionably. Get into their looks below!

Loida Kirchman

Need some tips on mixing prints? Well Loida should be your go-to guide. The floral kimono flowing off theses stripes make the perfect clashing statement.

Stephanie Whyte

Tulle is a very versatile fabric that can be styled many different ways. We are digging how Stephanie casually paired her tulle skirt with a denim jacket, white tank top, and nude heels.

Keeli Stith

If you are the type that loves standing out in the crowd, then the bright color trend is for you. Just look at how Keeli’s goldish-yellow ensemble pops. And for those of you who are determined to have the best pictures on the ‘Gram, note that bright colors will make your photo stand out even more!

Kerry-Ann Scott-Spence

Miss Kerry shows us that you can rock the sheer trend in a way that’s less revealing. It seems that she took a sheer blouse and covered it with a black sleeveless dress. She even topped her look off with sheer socks!

LaShanette Wheeler

LaShanette got into the mixing patterns trend by pairing a plaid, flannel shirt with an Aztec-like, print skirt. The blue from the shirt pairs well with the yellow in the skirt.

Stephanie Sua

Loud hues are in! The bright pink color that Stephanie chose for this trench coat dress makes her brown skin pop even more!

We love how these ladies are taking the spring trends and making them their own. Which spring trend will you be sporting the most this season?