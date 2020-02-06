Ways to Increase Engagement and Get More Likes on Instagram

They are not only brand owners, professional bloggers, and celebrities who want to increase social media engagement. Lots of ordinary people also want to get more like and feedback from other users on Instagram. They share their joys, achievements, pleasant and not so pleasant moments with the public and appreciate and consider likes to be a sort of reward for their frankness and efforts. No wonder more and more Instagram users gets preoccupied with the “how to get more likes?” or “What to do to increase engagement on Instagram?” questions. If you’re also dreaming of more Instagram recognition which is expressed in the form of likes, there are some effective tips for you to consider.

# 1 Use Only High Quality Photos

You may call it a purely subjective opinion, but we’re convinced that there is nothing more annoying that poor quality photos. We bet you came across those pixelated, grainy, or blurry pictures which in no way conduce to pressing the “like” button. If you crave more attention and likes, make sure to check your current photos for quality. Are they sharp enough? Are they aesthetically appealing?

Very often, the success of your Instagram photos consists in fonts you’re using to accompany your posts and pictures. Though using different fonts and styles may help you attract more attention from Instagram users, take care not to mess with fonts. Also, use the space wisely. Don’t attempt to squeeze long descriptions and umpteen images into one square. This will prevent people from both taking in your message and enjoying your photos. That being said, you may want to experiment a little bit with fonts, captions, and images to discover your own unique style, which may resonate with other people and bring in more like. If not… Well, you can always buy Instagram likes. This will help you attract real followers and tons of likes won’t be long in coming.

# 2 Convey a Message

Have you ever thought about what actually makes a popular post or video popular? Instagram pundits are inclined to think that the posts containing a call for action are likely to get more likes. So, try finishing your next post finish by asking “How did you like my new costume?” or “Do you give to charity?” Refrain from asking for likes overtly, e.g. “Click on the Like button if you think the same” or “Like my post if you also into the charity stuff.” Such requests may devalue the meaning of your post and show you in a bad light. There are millions of Instagram likes hunters out there… You may not want to appear one of them.

# 3 Take Care of Your Audience

A vast majority of Instagram micro-influencers have a close-knit, engaged, and loyal community whose members eagerly interact with each other and engage with their posts. The secret behind their strong and trusting relationships is providing followers with what they want. And what do your followers want from you? Of course, more engaging content and interaction. Even if you’re constantly pressed for time, spare some to respond to a comment or two or ask your followers about something. This will undoubtedly help you score more likes and new loyal followers.

# 4 Add Geo Location

Your audience literary wants to follow you wherever you go. Be it the Bahamas or Central Park, make your followers feel like they are part of your fascinating journey. So, make sure to use geo location on your posts. If you haven’t added the location to your old photos, it’s about time you did it. Also, be strategic and try to predict what the location you should pick next to surprise or interest your audience. Or just ask them directly.

# 5 Take Advantage of Instagram Stories

Instagram stories are by far the best tool to keep your audience engaged and attract new followers. Stories are viewed by an impressive number of people, and though not everyone is eager to like them, there will always be a person who will appreciate your effort and bestow you with so coveted like! But don’t rush to create new stories. You can add your earlier posts to your stories. This tactic will help you drive more traffic to your earlier content and brink in more likes, of course.