Wardrobe Query: Nicole Ari Parker’s Mother’s Day Tularosa Yellow Bell Sleeve Mini Dress, Aquazzura Platform Sandals, and Stone Hubbard Bag

So many of you had questions about the vibrant yellow dress Nicole Ari Parker wore for Mother’s Day! The fly mom headed downstairs for her brunch before realizing that Outside is Closed until further notice!

@mesha_mantra writes, “Love your page! Can you please tell where to find this gorgeous dress Nicole has on???” @weemenefee also loved the dress and wrote, “Where is this dress from? 😍😍😍” @mama_de_2hermosos adds, “Hi 👋. Can you please let me know who made this dress?” The dress of the day (!) is a $218 number by Tularosa from Revolve:

She accessorized with fly shades, platforms, and a handbag from Stone Hubbard Bags:

Get her dress here.

What say you?

Many of you also asked about Ms. Parker’s shoes! They are somewhat hard to see, but these Aquazzura sandals come close!

Get yours here.

Get her full Mother’s Day look below: