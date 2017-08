We have a you ask, we answer query to kick off your day! @im_a_snob asked, “Can you let us know where this is from? Or me at least? ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚”



Yep! Keyshia Ka’oir stepped out in style in a Blue Chiffon and Jacquard Top and Palazzo Pants by Stefano De Lellis. Her $323 top boast embellished crystals on the collar.



Her pants similarly feature embellished details.



I love this designer! Off to do more research about him! Until then, cop Keyshia’s top at LuisaViaRoma.com.

What do you think?