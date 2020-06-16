Vote For Fashion Bombshell of the Week Will It Be Tempos from Texas or Jelinda from Illinois

Opening the week we had Tempos from Texas. She writes, “I’m a originally from a small town in Mississippi called Hollandale, however, I’m currently living in Dallas Texas. I would describe my style as dark glam fashion, It’s a mix of punk, trends, and old Hollywood.”

Next was Jelinda from Illinois. Her name on social media is @shesafashionlover visit her page to check out more of her personal style. she writes, “I decided to make a political, yet fashionable statement through my art! I started to think…who will we be remembering next? Who will be the next hashtag? This is my way of spreading a message! There is so much further we need to go, but first I plan on SPARKING the conversation!”

Both ladies were bomb but which one blew you away? Vote below.