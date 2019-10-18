Vote for Fashion Bombshell of the Week October 18, 2019: Teaira from Los Angeles, Janeisha from Virgin Islands, Khadijat from Nigeria, and Sandra from Haiti!

Happy Friday! It is time to cast in your votes for Fashion Bombshell of the Week based on this week’s runway-ready contestants. The chosen Bombshell of the Week will be placed in the running for Bombshell of the Year!

Let’s recap on this week’s lovely Bombshells:

Teaira from Los Angeles (@teairawalker)

Teaira is a vlogger who discusses her tips and life hacks as it relates to fashion, lifestyle, and beauty! We’ve heard the term that “less is more” and Teaira perfectly executes this notion with her simplistic, modern style.

2. Janeisha from Virgin Islands (@janeisha_missvi)

Janiesha states “…I’d like to think that my style is inspired from my home. I love bright colors, I love edgy pieces that accentuate my Caribbean curves and my go to is a bold red lip that shows my confidence as a woman with big dreams from a small island…”

3. Khadijat from Nigeria (@peakmill)

Khadijat is a popular hair and beauty influencer and Youtuber who also possess an one-of-a-kind style! Khadijat regularly curates lookbooks for her Youtube channel, supplying her subscribers and Instagram followers with chic looks.

4. Sandra from Haiti (@lajoiesandra)

A big favor of colors and modish patterns to compliment her looks, while on and off the job at Bravo TV, she’s sophisticated and girly. We definitely have to get into how’s she’s able to keep it simple, but still bring forth that colorful flare!

Now, it your turn to decide which of these fashionistas will be the Fashion Bombshell of the Week!

Bombshells of the Week receive a prize and are automatically entered into our Fashion Bombshell of the Year contest!

