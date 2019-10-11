Vote for Fashion Bombshell of the Week October 11, 2019: Cyn from New York, Kimberly from Togo, Marii based in Spain, and Kelsey from New York

Happy Friday, Bombers and Bombshells! We still cannot get over the stylish Bombshells we received this week, but now it’s your turn to vote on the Fashion Bombshell of the Week!

Let’s recap on this week’s fashionistas:

Cyn from New York (@simplycyn)

Cyn is an electric Bombshell who loves to travel the world and treats it as her personal canvas for her colorful Instagram feed! Her bio states that she lives a “colorful life” and that couldn’t be a more true statement!

2. Kimberly from Togo (@kimberlyskinny)

A Ghanaian now based in France, this Bombshell would describe her style as “…masculine and feminine. Exaggerate proportions lover and a creative who grew up with the street culture and diversity, so I wasn’t afraid to dare and find my own style. I just wear what I want to.”

3. Marii based in Spain (@mariipvzz)

Marii is a fashion student and an everyday style influencer! Marii enjoys incorporating bold colors into her looks to set off her fearless style.

4. Kelsey from New York (@koolkelsey)

Kelsey is 5 months pregnant but still slays in heels and alluring looks! Kelsey stated when it comes to her style “…I enjoy standing out and I like my style to reflect that.”

What stunning Bombshells they are! Now, it’s your turn to vote for your favorite Bombshell this week:

