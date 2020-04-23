Vote for Fashion Bombshell of the week for week of April 13th 2020. Will it be Sharra from Baltimore, K Nicole from Chicago or Janelle from Boston?

Opening the week we had Janelle from Boston! Janelle writes, “I consider my style to be stylishly chic. I love sleek, simple looks that make a statement.”



Next we had Sharra from Baltimore, She writes, ” I would describe my style as extremely versatile and “era reminiscent”. When shopping, I’m usually looking for pieces that

remind me of past eras in fashion, while still being timeless because I like to have my clothes for years and years to come.“

Closing the wee is K’ Nicole from Chicago. She would describe her style as, “A mixture of classic and modern with an occasional mix of high/low fashion.”

Each bombshell’s style is unique, but now we want to hear from you! Which bombshell blew you away? Vote below!

