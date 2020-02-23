Vote for Fashion Bombshell of the Week for the Week of February 17th 2020: Marisa from Maryland, YB from New Orleans or Janai from New York?

Our first bombshell of the week was Marisa from Maryland. When asked to describe her style, she says, “I would describe my style as sexy chic. I like to show some skin, without it being overboard. I honestly hate the cold, so most of my pictures are during the summer time when I shine lol. “

Next up was wardrobe stylist YB from New Orleans. She recently relocated to L.A and is continuing to grow. Her personal style is striking and playful and she always makes a statement.

Closing out the week was Bombshell Janai from New York. Her style is edgy and classy. Every outfit makes a bold fashion statement. She possesses finesse and grace.

Vote for your favorite bombshell!

Related Topics

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like