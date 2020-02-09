Vote for Fashion Bombshell of the Week for February 2nd 2020! Tabitha from New York, Re’Gan from New York or Barbara from New Jersey?

Tabitha from New York is a wardrobe therapist. She says, “I want to inspire everyday women to be bold and be all they aspire to be.”

Next is Re’Gan from New York, she is a blogger and says, “My style is a casual chic with a splash of Tomboy. I love mixing my style up and down with a hat, of course. I’ll wear a hat with just about anything. “



Last we have Barbara from New Jersey who is a personal shopper, We asked Barbara to tell us a little bit about her style. She writes, “ I would describe my style as unique, chic and little bit of sexy.”



Vote for your favorite below!

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.