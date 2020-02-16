Vote For Fashion Bombshell of the Week for February 10th 2020. Will It Be Ann from D.C, Marissa from Wisconsin or Nasondra from Arkansas?

Every week, we showcases women with unique styles as a part of our Fashion Bombshell of the Day feature. At the end of each week, we provide our readers with the opportunity to select who will be our Bombshell of the Week.

Our first bombshell of the week was Ann, a fashion, travel and lifestyle blogger from D.C. When asked about her style she said, “I’d like to describe my style as the quintessential 90’s girl chic!“

Next was Marissa from Wisconsin. She is a up coming blogger, YouTuber and an aspiring make up artist. She writes, “As a person of size, It’s a constant struggle to find fashionable pieces. Having to go above and beyond to find trendy clothes I’ve developed a sense of style that I define as girly, fun, with a dash of edge.“



Our third bombshell of the week was Nasondra from Arkansas. She is a recording artist and entrepreneur. When describing her style she writes. “As an artist I don’t do safe! When I walk into a room people are going to notice me. I would describe my style as street glam.”

Who’s style did you like best?

Fashion Bombshell and Bomber of the Day is a feature that showcases the style and flair of Fashion Bomb readers. Please send 5-10 clear, head-to-toe pictures along with your name, city, and a description of your style. Please keep file size low. Please do not submit pictures in collages or tagged with watermarks, website urls, or text. We do not accept modeling pictures, beauty shots, or anything mildly pornographic. You must be at least 18-years-old to participate. By submitting, pictures become property of The Fashion Bomb, LLC, and may be used on Twitter, Facebook, and Promotional Materials. Please note that submitting does not make the site obligated to review or write about your style, it will be under our discretion whether or not we publish or take down your pictures.