Vote for Fashion Bombshell of the day for week of April 20th: Will it be Brittany from New York, Sheree from North Carolina, Michelin from North Carolina, or Chi from Pittsburgh?

1. Michelin @sheso.fab from Raleigh.

Michelin writes, “I would like to describe my style as very Glam, Chic and a bit of street style. I’m very edgy when it comes to picking my styles. I love colors and fits that pop!”

2. Chi @igbohippie from Pittsburgh

Chi writes, “If I had to describe my style in three words I’d say versatile, bright, and bold. It’s important to me to show others that it’s okay to step outside of your own comfort zone!”

3. Brittany @nodubz from New York.

She writes, “My name is Brittany, a lot of people also know me as @nodubz. I’m a freelance Publicist living in NYC. I like to describe my style as very versatile, because it’s fun, elevated, and chic. I also like to mix sexy with baggy alot and that tends to make my style tomboyish yet still very clean.

4. Sheree @shereeandco from North Carolina.

She describes her style as, “Modernized Vintage(Vintage Junkie)

Which bombshell blew you away? Vote for your favorite below.

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.