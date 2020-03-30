Vote For Bombshell of the Week: Will it be Mernette from St. Lucia London from Wisconsin or Talia from Brooklyn

Starting the week off we have Mernette from St. Lucia! Mernette writes, “My style is sartorial with a mix of girly glam. I tend to prefer neutrals but I throw in brights and color to switch it up every now and then.

Next we had London from Wisconsin.

Closing the week was Talia from Brooklyn. she writes, “I would describe my style as a mixture of street-chic, sporty and sophisticated.“

All three bombshells are very different this week, but there can only be one winner! which bombshell blew you away? Vote below!

