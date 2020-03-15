Vote For Bombshell of the Week for week of March 9th, 2020. Will it be Sasha from Toronto, Coach Stormy from Miami or Tierra from Texas?

Opening the week is Sasha from Toronto. Born in Jamaica, she is the entrepreneur behind @marwifashion. Sasha writes, “I represent both Caribbean Business woman and Canadian Modern, Stylish fashion sense.”

Next was Coach Stormy from Miami. Coming from humble beginnings, Stormy is a very successful health and lifestyle coach. She told Essence, “I think God allowed me to experience things so that I can be a testament to what it looks like to keep going. I just want people to be inspired by my ability to fight against all odds.”

Closing the week is Tierra from Texas. Tierra is originally from Wisconsin and her style is girly and romantic.

Which bombshell blew you away? Vote for your favorite below! Winner will automatically become a contender for bombshell of the year presented at The Faby Awards!!

Fashion Bombshell and Bomber of the Day is a feature that showcases the style and flair of Fashion Bomb readers. Please send 5-10 clear, head-to-toe pictures along with your name, city, and a description of your style. Please keep file size low. Please do not submit pictures in collages or tagged with watermarks, website urls, or text. We do not accept modeling pictures, beauty shots, or anything mildly pornographic. You must be at least 18-years-old to participate. By submitting, pictures become property of The Fashion Bomb, LLC, and may be used on Twitter, Facebook, and Promotional Materials. Please note that submitting does not make the site obligated to review or write about your style, it will be under our discretion whether or not we publish or take down your pictures.