Vote for Bombshell of the Week for Week of April 6th 2020: Will it be Brittni from Georgia, Iesha from Virginia or Elizabeth from Georgia?

Each week we chose readers to showcase their personal style and now we want to hear from you! Last week we had 3 contenders.

First is Brittni from Georgia! Brittani writes, ” I’m an interior designer and I would describe my style like I would describe a collage – you don’t really try to define it, you just piece together what feels right ♥️

Next is Elizabeth, also from Georgia. Elizabeth writes, “I work in the radio/entertainment business and a lot of times I’m either going to work at the station or attending some event like a movie screening, listening party, concert, etc. So my style changes up. I’m your typical tomboy, girly girl who loves her sneakers but will throw on a pair of heels if needed. Most of all I just want to be comfy and sexy simply being me and I feel like my style does just that.“



We also had Iesha from Virginia! She writes, I am Iesha @ieshathegr8 owner of @thriftntell boutique from Suffolk, Virginia. When it comes to my style, I like to call it vintage dramatic since 80% of my wardrobe is thrifted. I love pairing rare thrift finds whether it be sequins or high shoulder blazers with grungy bottoms. I will literally wear anything and add a spin on it. Not only that but thrifting gives me free range to explore my creativity when it comes to fashion; there is literally every decade in one store.

Which bombshell blew you away? Vote below!

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down

