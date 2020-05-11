Vote for Bombshell of the Week for May 4th 2020: Will it be Kristin from North Carolina, Kayla from Charlotte or Oliver from Uganda

Our 1st bombshell of the week was Kristin from North Carolina. She writes, “I absolutely love fashion, always have! I would describe my style as classic and chic with a hint of sexy.”

Next was Kayla from Charlotte. Kayla writes, “My style is bold and daring. I like to push the envelope and try new things. My style motto is “Life is too short to be boring,” .

Closing the week was Oliver from Uganda. Oliver is Miss Uganda 2019/2020. “Oliver’s style is Timeless, chic, retro, sophisticated, modern, elegant, sassy, classy and she is not afraid to stand out because she is a strong Woman whose aura commands a lot of attention. She loves to dress up to inspire and believes Fashion is Freedom!

Which bombshell blew you away? Vote below.

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.

Related Topics

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like