Vote for Bombshell of the Month for February: Tabitha from NYC, Ann from D.C. , Janai from NYC, and Jessica from London.

At the end of every month, we compile the winners from each week and YOU get to vote for Bombshell of the Month. The winner will go on to The Faby Awards in December for a chance at winning Bombshell of the Year! There are 4 contenders for February’s Bombshell of the Month. Scroll down to check each one out and at the end vote who you think should be Bombshell for February!

First up we have Tabitha from New York! Tabitha says, ”I would describe my style as dare to be different, edgy, effortless, chic and fun! I want to inspire everyday women to be bold and be all they aspire to be.”

Next up is Ann from D.C. ”I love mixing vintage + mod and I’m totally a maximalist and color lover who loves being extra,” she states.

Then we have Janai from New York! Her style is edgy and classy. Every outfit makes a bold fashion statement. She possesses finesse and grace.

Finally closing out the month is Jessica from London! Jessica wrote, “My style is vintage, classic, yet daring. I love a timeless piece that can be found at local thrifts or a must-have from department stores.

Now it’s time for you to chose! Who should be Bombshell of the Month for February?