Vote for Bombshell of the for March: Aby from NYC, Sasha from Toronto, Brittany from California, and Talia from Brooklyn.

At the end of every month, we compile the winners from each week and YOU get to vote for Bombshell of the Month. The winner will go on to The Faby Awards in December for a chance at winning Bombshell of the Year! There are 4 contenders for March’s Bombshell of the Month. Scroll down to check each one out and at the end vote who you think should be Bombshell for March!

First up we have Aby from New York. Aby writes, “My style cannot be fit into a perfectly labeled box, and most often does not follow the latest trends.”

Next, we have Sasha from Toronto. “I dress in an un-bothered, classy, culturally influenced type of vibe. International Commerce is my niche where I look to create more businesses that help others,” She states.

Then we have Brittany from Caliornia. Brittany writes, “My name is Brittany I live in Los Angeles, Ca. My style is Sustainable Sporty Glam! I rework & up cycle sportswear into feminine & fun fashion statements. My aesthetic …”stunt for the gram”! I have a passion for sustainability which means I’m committed to doing my part in minimizing fashion waste and taking something old and making it new again.”

Finishing off the month of March we have Talia from Brooklyn. Talia writes, “I would describe my style as a mixture of street-chic, sporty and sophisticated.”

Now it’s time for you to chose! Who should be Bombshell of the Month for March?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down