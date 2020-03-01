Vote Bombshell of the Week for the Week of February 23rd, 2020: Jessica from London, Hortensia from Germany or Robin from New Orleans.

Opening the week we have Jessica, a Texas native who resides in London. When asked to describe her style Jessica wrote, My style is vintage, classic, yet daring. I love a timeless piece that can be found at local thrifts or a must-have from department stores. Fashion has always been a passion of mines and I love being inspired by past decades for classic and timeless items.

Up next was Hortensia from Germany. When asked to describe her style she writes, “I would describe my style as classic, androgynous but I am not afraid of tying something new.

Our 3rd bombshell of the week was Robin from New Orleans! She writes ” I described my style as a total mood. It’s comfortable and sporty yet sexy.



Which Fashion Bombshell blew you away? Vote now below.