Virgil Abloh Says Streetwear Will Die in the Next Decade: Experts Weigh In

In an interview with Dazed Magazine, Virgil Abloh predicted streetwear is going to die in the coming decade, and consumers will, “hit this…really awesome state of expressing your knowledge and personal style through vintage.”

As a streetwear designer, that’s an interesting point of view. But not at all surprising a hypothesis–one of his best friend’s wives, Kim Kardashian, has been all about the vintage looks as of late. Is he proclaiming her a trendsetter?

Michelle Van-Ess Grant, Associate Professor Director of the Department of Student Life at FIT says, “Streetwear is certainly not dead. FIT has dedicated courses and exhibits to this genre of clothing. But like fashion, nothing ever dies–it simply reinvents itself somewhere else.”

We wholeheartedly agree, though we can see a rise in the appreciation of vintage, for sure. There really is nothing like vintage Dior and Versace!

What do you think?