Versace, Versace, Versace Fever at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards: Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled, JaRule, and More!

Several Artists at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards had Versace fever, donning the Italian House’s signature prints for the red carpet, on stage performances, and the after party!

The Versace love started on the pink carpet, where everyone from J. Lo to DJ Khaled to Sabrina Carpenter wore Versace pieces:







On the stage, J. Lo delivered the performance of the night in custom Versace pieces for both her and her dancers.







Even JaRule performed a song with J. Lo wearing what else? Versace!



La Lopez and DJ Khaled wore Versace to accept their award for Best Collaboration.



And the Versace loving continued to the afterparty, where J. Lo sported the signature barocco print from head to toe.



Could she have looked anymore bomb? We think not!



What say you?

Images: Andrew Toth/Getty Images North America