Valentine’s Day Style Inspiration : The Dapper Gentleman

We’ve done plenty of Valentine’s Day preparation for the ladies, but not enough for the men!
Today’s look is for the dapper gentleman who wants to celebrate V-Day with subtlety:

Not one to go over the top in all red everything, this handsome stylisto favors a classic look consisting of a soft textured velvet blazer, crisp button down, and blinged out watch. He keeps it somewhat casual in dark wash jeans and references the holiday with pops of red in his sneakers and scarf.
Get the look for any budget below:

Note: Add a pair of sunglasses for extra swagger.
Guys, what do you think of today’s Style Inspiration?

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

