Upcoming Events: When Women Succeed in NYC October 20th, Wine & Sip with Black Girl Magic Wine October 23rd, Convos with Claire DC October 26th!

People always ask me: how can I find out about upcoming events?!? Well, you’re in luck! All the info is below.

This Sunday, I’ll be speaking at When Women Succeed, alongside Tammy Rivera, Milano di Rouge, Supa Cent, and more:

It should be a fun, empowering, uplifting time! Save the Date for Sunday October 20th at 1pm. Get your tickets here.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, I’ll be hosting a wine tasting and convo with Black Girl Magic wine owners the McBride Sisters!

This event is free to attend! Simply RSVP to McBrideSisters.eventbrite.com.

And of course, y’all know you gotta pump through for Convos with Claire DC!!!

We’ll be having a performance by Models Inc, conversations with Ronne Brown, Kym Lee, and Rachel Roff–and even more special guests to be announced soon.

Get your tickets now. Ticket prices will increase next week–and we will sell out! RSVP at CWCDMV.eventbrite.com.

I’ll also be speaking in New Jersey November 16th!

And twirling in Orlando on December 14th!

I’m pretty much booked through the rest of the year, but if you want to start booking for 2020, let’s do it!

Email bookclairesulmers@gmail.com for details.