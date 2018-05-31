Upcoming Events: Convos with Claire Houston, Fashion and Spice in D.C., and More!

We’re bringing fashion and networking to your town!

Behold the most updated FBD schedule below:

On June 23rd, we’re hitting Houston for CWC H Town! We’ll be joined by celebrity stylist Ty Hunter, Mahisha Dellinger of Curls, Gabrielle Deculus of Business Rules for Women, Party Promoter @Imaine Molo, and more.



Get your tickets at CWCHOU.eventbrite.com.

I’ll be dipping into D.C.July 21st for a Fashion, Spice, and Everything Nice Brunch I’m hosting with Angel from The Spice Suite:



Tickets available now at FashionSpiceBrunch.eventbrite.com.

Behold the rest of our schedule below:

*CWC Atlanta, October 13th

*PGH Lifestyle Retreat in Iceland, October 19th-22nd

*CWC New York, December 8th

Want to bring me or CWC to your town? Email bookclairesulmers@gmail.com for rates and availability.

Act fast, my schedule is filling up quickly:)

Love & Light,

