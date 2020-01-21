Upcoming Events: Sip & Marvel in Chicago Feb. 13th, Flourish Media Conference in Miami February 21-22nd+ Book Claire Sulmers to Speak, Moderate, or Host Your Next Event!

February will be full of fantastic events, from NYFW to Hostings in Chicago and Keynotes in Miami! Take a look:

Elegance on Ice! I will be hosting a Sip & Marvel event in Chicago on February 13th from 8pm to 12am featuring designers like Romeo Hunte, The Rxch, and more. Get your tickets at SipandMarvelawschicago.eventbrite.com.

I’ll be giving my first keynote of 2020 at the Flourish Media Conference in Miami February 21-22nd. The theme: Take Action! Get your tickets at FMC20.eventbrite.com.

Also, save the date for Convos with Claire, Paris! We will be living it up a la Parisienne on Wednesday, March 4th from 7-10pm. Get your tickets at ConvoswithClaire.com.

And of course, get your early bird tickets for TheFaby’s, taking place Saturday, December 12th, 2020. Get your tickets at TheFabys.com.

My schedule is certainly booking up quickly. To have me come host, speak, or moderate your next event or panel, email book@clairesulmers.com.

*The main picture is of me moderating a panel with the judges and mentors of Project Runway. It was a fun experience! Can’t wait to do more in 2020!