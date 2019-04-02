Upcoming Events: Shopping at Alice & Olivia in Soho, Convos with Claire Memphis, Curltastic, and More!

Fashion Week is long over and now we’re gearing up for Spring/Summer events!

Take a look at a few fun fetes we have on tap:

Tomorrow, April 3rd, we’ll be kicking off the season at Alice & Olivia at 98 Greene Street for a shopping party, co-hosted by yours truly, Angela Yee, Mashonda Tifrere, Caryn Prime, and Tiffany Reid:



It all goes down from 6-9pm. Enjoy 20% off the store, with 10% of proceeds going to Camba! RSVP at to sohostore@aliceandolivia.com.

Our next stop? Memphis for our first Convos with Claire for the year!



Yandy Smith will be joining as, as will a slew of special guests! RSVP to CWCMemphis.eventbrite.com. Want to vend or sponsor? Email events@fashionbombdaily.com.

Our other CWC Dates for the year will be:



May 4th, Washington, D.C

May 25th, New York

June 15th, Atlanta

July 17th, Miami

August 10th, Los Angeles, California

October 12th, Washington, D.C.

November 7th, Atlanta

November 30th, New York

Email bookclairesulmers@gmail.com to bring Claire to your town!

I’ll be doing a webinar with @UrbanProsperityCo on April 27th:



Find more info and RSVP to www.permissiontoprosper.eventbrite.com.

Then later on this summer, we’ll have Curltastic in Atlantic City on May 11, 2019!



Grab your tickets today at IAmCurltastic.com.

And the summer will end with the Land over Labels retreat with India Monae.



We’ll be relaxing and reviving in Tulum, Mexico from August 22-28th. Get more info at LandOverLabels.com/Retreat.

To book me to come host your next in store event, speak, or moderate, you know what to do! Email bookclairesulmers@gmail.com.

I hope to see you soon!

Smootches!