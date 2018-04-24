2018 is shaping up to be a busy, booked, and blessed year (won’t he do it?!?)
The Fashion Bomb World tour begins this upcoming Saturday in San Francisco, with CWC SF!
We’ll have a panel discussion, fashion show, shopping, and more! Get your tickets here.
In June, we’re hitting Houston from CWC H Town! We’ll be joined by Ty Hunter and more.
Get your tickers at CWCHOU.eventbrite.com.
I’ll be hitting D.C. again in July for a Fashion, Spice, and Everything Nice Brunch I’m hosting with Angel from The Spice Suite:
Tickets available now at FashionSpiceBrunch.eventbrite.com.
Behold the rest of my schedule below:
CWC Atlanta, October 13thPGH Lifestyle Retreat in Iceland, October 19th-22nd
CWC New York, December 8th
Want to bring me or CWC to your town? Email bookclairesulmers@gmail.com for rates and availability.
Act fast, my schedule is filling up quickly:)
Love & Light,
Upcoming Events: Convos with Claire Houston, Brunch in DC, and a Lifestyle Retreat in Iceland!
