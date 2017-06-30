I’ll be in Indianapolis, Indiana on Sunday July 16th to speak on a panel called Leading Change with Style:
I’ll be joining Kyla Woods, Founder of Crowd or Camera Communications Consulting, Malina Simone Jeffers, Founder of Malina Simone Inc. , Noelle Allen, Owner of A Total Solution CPA & Consulting Services, Inc., Tonya Rapley, Millennial Money Expert & Founder of My Fab Finance, and moderator Ebony Chappel, Editor in Chief & Director of Marketing at the Recorder Media Group for a spirited discussion on entrepreneurship and fashion!
Get your tickets here.
I’ll be having a VIP brunch the day prior for a select group of readers. Keep it locked here for time and venue info.
Hope to see you soon! And save the date for Cocktails with Claire D.C. x Ty Hunter on Sunday July 30th! Tickets will go on sale next week.
Love & Light,
Upcoming Event: Leading Change with Style in Indianapolis, Indiana on July 16th + a VIP Brunch!
I’ll be in Indianapolis, Indiana on Sunday July 16th to speak on a panel called Leading Change with Style: