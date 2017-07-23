Tyler The Creator Drops ‘Flower Boy’ CD Bundle; Includes T-shirts, Stickers and More!

Tyler The Creator has released his new album ‘Scum F*ck Flower Boy,’ which includes a “CD Bundle” pack filled with a fresh art line of t-shirts, stickers, posters and more.

The rapper wants to make sure almost everyone can get a hold of his new album that was written and produced by him. It’s been released on iTunes, Apple Music, Tidal, Spotify, and a physical copy of his CD can be purchased at Target, Walmart and more.

If you are a true die hard Tyler, The Creator fan then you may want his work of art too to match his fly. On his website golfwang.com, you can purchase his ‘Scum F*ck Flower Boy CD Bundle’ from $45-$55 with shipping and handling included. The combination deal includes a digital album download, “random” cover art, a “Can I get a kiss?”/”Take me back to November” graphic tee featuring a pop-art image of a bumble bee, an 18″ x 18″ “Flower Boy” poster, and a 6″ bee sticker.

His first drop of the “Bundle” deal sold out quickly, so purchase asap before this next go round sells out!

