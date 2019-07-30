Tyler and Hayley Hubbard Hosts Dolce and Gabbana Dinner At The Hubbard Home in Nashville, Tennessee!

On Monday, musician Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley Hubbard hosted a Dolce and Gabbana dinner in the garden of the Hubbard home in Nashville, Tennessee. They were joined by the duo behind the popular blog The Home Edit, John and Clea Shearer, who co-hosted the event with the couple.
The list doesn’t stop there as they were joined by other industry talents including Hillary Scott, Karen Fairchild, Phillip and Rebecca Sweet, Russell and Kailey Dickerson, Patrick Droney, Lindsay Ell, Jimi Westbrook, Lauren Alaina, and many more!