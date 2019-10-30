Fall 2019 Trend: Houndstooth as Spied on Cardi B, Claire Sulmers, and More + Where to Buy

In the current digital realm of fashion, there are a sea of prints one could choose to incorporate into their wardrobes. There are a plethora of patterns that go away, come back, and go away again, redefining themselves for that particular generation. However, the latest sartorial comeback story is that of the houndstooth print. Houndstooth’s rich Scottish lineage and instantly recognizable pattern (which literally resembles a dog’s tooth if you look closely) can easily evoke an aristocratic yet slightly quirky feel to an outfit or accessory.

Houndstooth has a versatility that many patterns simply don’t possess. It can seamlessly be blended with other check patterns or worn as an accessory to liven a boring black dress. Though historically worn mostly in the cooler months of the year, many fashion retailers have utilized a graphically distorted and brightly colored version of the print for its spring/summer collections. The late great Fashion designer Alexander McQueen abundantly showcased houndstooth prints that were expanded and contracted to create depth within the looks of his Fall 2009 collection Horn of Plenty, which has recently reignited the current obsession with the trend.

Chanel’s final collection from Karl Lagerfeld was also a kaleidoscopic display of houndstooth-clad supermodels that wept over his recent passing at the shows closing. Rap royalty, Cardi B, was spotted at the legendary fashion house’s Spring ’20 showing during Paris Fashion Week, cloaked in a woolen houndstooth trench which hide the visceral instinct that she was where she belonged, front row of course.

New York fashion brand, Area’s F/W ’19 collection is full of the print, with wide leg pants, bustiers, cocoon jackets, and catsuits! The French fashion house Balmain is also heavily using houndstooth in the form of blazers with their signature astute shoulders, as well as the more affordable brands such as Calvin Klein, Forever 21, and Zara. This storied pattern is on everyone’s radar and should be on yours as well.

Want to get the look? Dip into some of these fly houndstooth pieces below:

What do you think Will you be rocking houndstooth?