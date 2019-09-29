Trend Watch: Box Bags

We’ve seen these vintage inspired bags on the streets of every Fashion Week, posted on all the top Instagram accounts and on the arm of countless fashionista’s. These square shaped bags have officially taken over.

Image: @aliciabonora

Image: @edgability

Image: @vnikali

Image: @hautecouture_book

The trend is well loved among stars such as Beyonce and Kylie, these elegant outfit finishers are available in a number of different styles. Whether it’s marbleized, velvet, embellished, croc, straw or clear perspex. There is a stylish box bag out there for you.

Image: @beyonce

Image: @styledumonde

Image: @kyliejenner

Image: @peggyshoeshop

As with any trend, there are high end designers and more affordable options out there. Social-media Influencers such as Aimee Song and Olomidedidi are also lovers of the trend, with the croc-embossed styles seeming to be the favorite.

Image: @olomidedidi

Image: @lesrobeuses

Image: @kalogirou_official

What do you think of the trend? Which is your favorite style?