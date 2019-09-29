Trend Watch: Box Bags

We’ve seen these vintage inspired bags on the streets of every Fashion Week, posted on all the top Instagram accounts and on the arm of countless fashionista’s. These square shaped bags have officially taken over.

Trend_Watch_Box_Bags
Image: @aliciabonora
Trend_Watch_Box_Bags_2
Image: @edgability
Trend_Watch_Box_Bags_3
Image: @vnikali
Trend_Watch_Box_Bags_4
Image: @hautecouture_book

The trend is well loved among stars such as Beyonce and Kylie, these elegant outfit finishers are available in a number of different styles. Whether it’s marbleized, velvet, embellished, croc, straw or clear perspex. There is a stylish box bag out there for you.

Trend_Watch_Box_Bags_5
Image: @beyonce
Trend_Watch_Box_Bags_6
Image: @styledumonde
Trend_Watch_Box_Bags_7
Image: @kyliejenner
Trend_Watch_Box_Bags_10
Image: @peggyshoeshop

As with any trend, there are high end designers and more affordable options out there. Social-media Influencers such as Aimee Song and Olomidedidi are also lovers of the trend, with the croc-embossed styles seeming to be the favorite.

Trend_Watch_Box_Bags_8
Image: @olomidedidi
Trend_Watch_Box_Bags_9
Image: @lesrobeuses
Trend_Watch_Box_Bags_11
Image: @kalogirou_official

What do you think of the trend? Which is your favorite style?

