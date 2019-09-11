Trend Spotlight: Padded, Oversized Headbands Spotted on Celebs Like Keke Palmer, Cynthia Erivo, and Rita Ora!

New trend alert! The padded, oversized headbands have been taking over celebrity style and street style at fashion weeks. The revamp of this chic accessory can be accredited to Prada and their SS19 RTW collection which was presented at Milan Fashion Week. Every single model from the show strutted down the runway with padded headbands upon their heads in varying Springtime colors with a few featuring crystallized embellishments.

Prada SS19, shot by Gio Staiano/NOWFASHION

The padded headband is a retro-inspired trend that has been spotted on many celebrities, influencers, and all-around fashionistas like Keke Palmer, Cynthia Erivo, and even the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton!

Kate Middleton

Spice up a sleek straight hairstyle, beachy waves, or even an up-do with this stylish accessory!

Love what you see? You can shop the trend below: