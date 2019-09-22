Trend Alert: The New Way to Wear Ankle Wrap Sandals

Alert! There’s a new bomb accessories trend emerging. Everyone knows and loves the wonderfully sexy wrap around sandal. Coming all sorts of shapes and designs, they are the perfect understated shoe to pair with any outfit.

Image: @styledbyemss

Image: @nitsanraiter

Rock them during the day or for a night on the town. These versatile wardrobe staples are an absolute must.

With global Fashion Weeks in full swing, we have seen an interesting new way of wearing these bad boys on the streets of the fashion capitals : Using the laces and wrapping them on the outside of your pants.

The look it creates is a effortless, cool girl vibe suitable for any occasion. All while giving you some serious fashionista points.

Image: @styledbyemss

Image: @lissyroddyy

Would you rock the trend?