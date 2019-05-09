Toya Wright Sports her Fashion Nova High Waist, Two Piece, Geometric Neon & Black Bikini in Perfect Style

Spring has Sprung devoted Fashion Bombers! We love the great refreshment of color that the change in the season brings. Pastel hues in style is a huge hit again for 2019. It was the fun & fashionable theme for https://instagram.com/convoswithclaire?igshid=kxicvg52qq2y
Along with pastel colors, neon is a huge fashion “Do” this year. Big during the decade of the 1980’s, this extremely popular “Miami Vice” type statement is turing heads once again. We spotted dynamic diva Toya Wright sporting this color & look to perfection numerous times. She was recently spotted in a flattering neon colored, geometric print two-piece swimsuit with a matching kimono while boating for Cinco De Mayo. We loved this look on her. The color and playful yet appealing pattern gives life to your swimwear look. DO try this at home! Shop the look yourself now on http://fashionnova.com and tag us with your favorite looks.